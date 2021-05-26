Robert Carlyle Barthol Jr. passed away on New Year’s Day, 2021, just over two weeks shy of his 74th birthday. Bob was born on January 18, 1947. He grew up a block away from the St. Croix River in St. Croix Beach, MN with his sister, Pat and his parents, Robert Sr., and Helen. He graduated from Stillwater Senior High School in 1965 and attended River Falls University. After a previous marriage, he was united in marriage to his wife Sue in 1983 and would have celebrated their 38th anniversary this year. Bob proudly served his community as a firefighter for the Stillwater Fire Department for 31 years, retiring as assistant chief in 2001. Bob was an active member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles #94 and served in various roles, including President, within the organization. Bob enjoyed his 4 legged friends, woodworking, fishing, his annual trips to Camp Holiday, photography, spending time with his family and friends, and telling jokes- most involving flatulence. He loved to make others laugh. Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sue; his children, Wendi Ringhofer (Matt), Brian Barthol (Angela), Andy Barthol (Brittany Aldrich), Tracy Castelluccio, Angela DeSpiegelaere (Steve), Ashley Barthol (Kris Olson), and E. Daniel Miller; his sister, Pat Siegfried (Jeff); and his 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as many friends, coworkers, and family members. Later in life, Bob was able to be united with his birth family including his brother, Tony Gese (Ginger); and his sisters, Karen Haverty, Barb Gese; as well as many other family members who welcomed him with open arms. He will be missed by many and the world will be a little less humorous without him. Celebration of Life planned 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Pioneer Park in Stillwater, MN.
