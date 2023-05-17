Rita Marie Moosbrugger (nee: McDonough), age 91 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Rita was born on December 3, 1931 in St. Paul to John and Marie (nee: Gordon) McDonough. She grew up in St. Paul, where her father was Mayor from 1940 to 1948. She was a 1949 graduate of Visitation High School. Rita then attended Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois, and later Macalester College in St. Paul. In 1953, she met and married Gordon Moosbrugger, and together they had eight children; one died in infancy.

