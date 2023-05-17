Rita Marie Moosbrugger (nee: McDonough), age 91 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Rita was born on December 3, 1931 in St. Paul to John and Marie (nee: Gordon) McDonough. She grew up in St. Paul, where her father was Mayor from 1940 to 1948. She was a 1949 graduate of Visitation High School. Rita then attended Rosary College in River Forest, Illinois, and later Macalester College in St. Paul. In 1953, she met and married Gordon Moosbrugger, and together they had eight children; one died in infancy.
Rita was well-read, thoughtful, and inspired to make a difference in the world. She was a pioneer in the Montessori education movement in Minnesota and helped establish one of the state's first Montessori schools in St. Paul during the early 1960's. She was politically active in the anti-war movement during the Vietnam War, and later was also very involved in the Pro-Life cause, making Pro-Life presentations at area high schools and colleges during the 1970's. For the remainder of her active life, she worked passionately at educating people of all ages on the sanctity of human life. She also worked as a legal secretary with her husband at Moosbrugger and Murray and later with the St. Paul firm of McCullough & Associates during the 1980's.
But she derived her greatest fulfillment as a devoted wife and mother; teaching, loving and guiding her family, in whom she instilled a strong Catholic faith.
Rita is survived by her children Philip (Karen) Moosbrugger, Catherine (Darrell) Reece, John (Karen) Moosbrugger, Stephen (Lisa) Moosbrugger, Elizabeth (Dave) Upgren, Christopher Moosbrugger, Kristin (Greg) Johnson; 19 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Adelyn McDonough and Nancy (Frank) Kuettel, brother-in-law Lloyd Moosbrugger; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Gordon; infant daughter Mary Therese; her parents John and Marie McDonough; step-father Robert Middleton; and brother John "Jack" McDonough.
Visitation Monday, May 22nd 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. North, Stillwater. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Church of St. Michael, 611 South 3rd St., Stillwater. Visitation at the Church 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport. Memorials preferred to the Church of St. Michael.
