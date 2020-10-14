Age 63 of Stillwater, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 8, 2020 after bravely fighting ampullary cancer. Rick grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and will be remembered as one of the top athletes and people to ever come out of the state of Wisconsin. The athleticism was not self-proclaimed as Rick was mentioned in a 2010 list of athletes in the Madison area that should have been considered as one of the best all-around male athletes ever. Rick loved his family above all else and cheering on Minnesota sports. Rick's presence in a room was felt with his larger than life personality or by a quick pinch of your side. Rick will fondly be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Wally and Rose. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann, his four children, Jessica, Ashley, Ryan, and Aaron, three grandchildren, Maren, Laker, and Isaak, and loving brothers and sisters, Trina, John, Dan, Stacie, Tom, and Pete. Further details about Rick's journey and memorial service are on his CaringBridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The V Foundation.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.