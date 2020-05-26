Dick passed from this life into the arms of his Heavenly Father on May 23, 2020, surrounded in love with his family at his side. He was born October 26, 1943 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Richard and Dorothy Turner. His childhood/teen years were filled with music opportunities which continued throughout his life as a passion and a gift he used to serve and bring joy to others. Dick especially loved singing with his church choir, developing long-lasting friendships. He graduated from Dunkerton High School, Dunkerton, Iowa. A degree in Education at State College of Iowa and a Masters of Divinity Degree from Bethel Seminary prepared him for teaching, pastoring, singing, and serving in his church and community. Dick pursued with enthusiasm several passions in his life: family gatherings, men’s Bible study groups, soloist for St. Croix Valley Oratorio Society, serving in his community as a Yellow Ribbon volunteer, and as a teacher for UNESCO in Torun, Poland. His love for fishing brought Dick with his family and friends to his favorite spots: St. Croix River, Mississippi River, and Lake Michigan. Dick married Sharon Borg from Forest City, Iowa in 1966. Their three children, Wayne, Anne, and Jim were always his pride and joy. As a family, they enjoyed up-north camping, Trout Lake family camps, Door County adventures, and family gatherings in their backyard. Two grandchildren, Vaughn and Brynn, highlighted Dick’s heart every day. Their special programs, ball games, and fishing from the dock filled him with lots of joy. Dick served in the US Army in Viet Nam 1969-1970, achieving a Bronze Star medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations. He was active in the Woodbury VFW, serving as Chaplain and a member of the VFW/American Legion Honor Guard. During his latter days in home hospice, the Shepherd of the Valley choir singing outside his window and in the front yard brought happiness, peace, and strength on many spring days. Dick enjoyed reading scripture, singing, laughter, and visits from family and many friends. His family is very grateful for the outpouring of abundant love, care and support from extended family, church groups, friends and neighbors. Dick’s commitment for serving others and for bringing joy through his gift of singing is a treasured legacy which he passes on to his family and friends. Dick is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons Wayne and Jim; daughter, Anne; her children, Vaughn and Brynn; his sister, Judy (Steve) Strotman; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy Turner; sister, JoAnn Turner. A private family memorial service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at Shepherd of the Valley Church, Afton. A livestream of the service will be broadcast on Dick’s obituary page at www.bradshawfuneral.com. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling at a later date. Cards and condolences may be sent to: The Family of Richard Turner, c/o Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, 55082.
