Richard (Dick) O’Brien, age 97 of Bayport, passed away on March 13, 2021. He was born on March 2, 1924 to Mary and Raphael O’Brien. He grew up in Bayport and graduated from Stillwater High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Navy where he proudly served his country in World War II as a pilot. He married the love of his life, Jackie Magnuson in 1951 and settled in Bayport where they raised their five children. He worked his entire 37 year career at Andersen Windows, and also served on their board of directors. Dick loved to walk throughout Bayport and could be seen faithfully walking to daily Mass and marching in the Memorial Day Parade with his fellow veterans. Survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Jackie; sister, Suzy (Bob) Johnson; children, Jeff (Debbie), Mike, Tom, Mary, Jim (Anne); grandchildren, Jaymie, Mike (Renee), Dave (Akky), Danielle, Dan, Alli, Riley; great-grandchildren, Dayna, Sanika, Henry. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Raphael; sister, Mary Jean Stewart. A private family Mass of Christian Burial and interment is planned.
