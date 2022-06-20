Richard Daniels, age 75 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, June 10, 2022 after a battle with dementia.
Dick was born on August 31, 1946, in Stillwater, MN. After taking classes at University of Wisconsin - River Falls, he worked numerous jobs but it didn't take long to find his calling in sales and lighting. The only thing he was prouder of than his career, were his two sons Jesse and Ben Daniels.
Spending time on the St. Croix River with family and friends was his lifelong passion. Dick also loved tinkering with things in the garage and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. His infectious energy and smile had a profound and lasting impact on all who met him.
Dick is survived by his partner Susan Vogel of nearly 15 years, sons Jesse (Melissa) Daniels and Ben (Jennifer) Daniels, sisters Kathy Daniels and Mary (Mike) Titone, his loving grandchildren Reagan, Bennett and Brooks, and countless other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ruth (Bibelheimer) Daniels, of Bayport, MN.
A special thank you to the staff at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN for their loving care and support during his final days.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at the American Legion Post 491, 263 3rd St. N., Bayport, MN 55003 on Saturday, July 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. The family will be there to welcome friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or by calling (800) 272-3900.
