Rebecca “Becky” Ann Zieske, 69, originally of Stillwater, MN, went to Heaven peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020 at her home in Lawrence, WI. She was born to Margaret and Florian Crever on Nov. 24, 1950. She married Tom Zieske on June 16, 1973. She loved spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren (her pride and joy), traveling, and talking with her friends and family. She was a wonderful homemaker, keeping a cheerful household, baking, cooking, and helping others in any way she could. Neighborhood children who weren’t related to her also considered her “Grandma Becky”, she was simply adored. Becky was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed dearly. She is survived by her husband Tom, son Brock, daughter-in-law, Stacy, grandchildren; Annalise, Jack and Lily, sisters; Carole, Kathleen, and Kris. Due to current constraints, Becky’s life will be celebrated at a later date, to be determined. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.