We are grieved to announce Randall Robert Thoreson passed away October 28, 2022 at his home.

An avid lover of nature, Randy enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, kayaking, whittling, golfing, and singing in barbershop and church choirs. He was a collector of classic cars, was active with bird-banding, and worked on rivers and trails through his job with the park service.

