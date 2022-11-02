We are grieved to announce Randall Robert Thoreson passed away October 28, 2022 at his home.
An avid lover of nature, Randy enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, kayaking, whittling, golfing, and singing in barbershop and church choirs. He was a collector of classic cars, was active with bird-banding, and worked on rivers and trails through his job with the park service.
Randy is preceded in death by father, Robert; mother, Elaine; and stepfather, Finn.
He is survived by daughters, Kristy and Lisa; and grandchildren Harper, Lilla, Scarlett, Ellie, and Lorenzo.
Service will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 with a visitation at 10:00 A.M. followed by service at 11:00 A.M. BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center.
