Randall Alan Jones (Randy) (Mr. Big Deal), 63, of Stillwater, MN, passed away February 7, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona after a battle with Covid. He was born October 7, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Richard Derral and Harriett Lorraine (Wills) Jones. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in 1975 and from Central College in Pella, Iowa in 1981. On July 3, 1982, he married Barbara Ann Kelley, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Patrick and partner Erin Moldowski of Duluth, MN and Brody and partner Renae Cranston of West St. Paul, MN and one daughter, McKenzie and fiancé Matt Glandorf of Arizona; two sisters, Judy (Lyle) Karsten of Eagle, NE and Sherry (Doug) Drury of Cedar Rapids, IA and one brother, Steve and fiancée Cindy Dvorak of Henderson, NV; two aunts, Hazel Read of Okoboji, IA and Janice Schwinefus of Ostrander, MN; one niece and seven nephews and so many very special friends. Randy started his professional career in banking, following his father into the accounting field with other companies before stepping into computer software engineering. Finally, working at FICO as a Business Systems Analyst and was a Certified Public Accountant with his own tax business. He was civic minded and involved in several organizations over the years including The Optimist Club, The Red Cross, Family Means, Cub Scout Pack 113 as Scoutmaster, Board Director and Secretary/Treasurer for Neighborhood Assistance Consulting Agency and Neighborhood Assistance for Homeowners. Randy was also a proud member of the Masons, like his dad was. It is hard to put into words how wonderful Randy was and what he meant to his family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest, he always had the greatest smile. Randy had a joke or 3 for any situation and could make anyone laugh at the drop of a hat. He was a proud father. He supported his children in all of their aspirations. He was a loving husband, Barb and Randy would travel all over the globe experiencing all life had to offer. They brought their children to their favorite spots to always be creating more fantastic memories. Randy was a hard-working, fun–loving man. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends making them laugh. Randy loved to bring people together, often with a good meal with friends and family, dirty dirty dirty Grey Goose martinis [stop him at 1, no 1:30], and medium rare steaks. We will always carry your memory and jokes in our hearts. Thank you for being the best husband, father, and friend any of us could have asked for. Family and close friends will gather from noon to 1:30 at the Lake Elmo Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 on May 22, 2021. The family is presenting the opportunity for friends, colleagues and tax clients to pay respects from 1:30 – 4:30. We are celebrating the wonderful man and the joy he brought into our lives. There will be a cash bar to share a toast with his favorite drink, desserts, a picture montage and a microphone available. We will be following covid restrictions that are in place at the time and invite you to connect with others you know that would like to attend and reminisce.
