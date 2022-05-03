Ramona, age 81, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022 with her children at her side after multiple courageous battles with cancer.
Survivors include sister, Judith Hoops (Marvin) of Duluth MN; brother, Lyle Christopherson of Spring Valley WI; children, Todd Sorenson (Susan) of Minneapolis, MN, Timothy Sorenson (Julie) of Minnetonka, MN, Kari Hallowell (Jim) of San Clemente CA, Scott Sorenson (Bonny) of Granite Falls WA; grandchildren, Celinda, Davin, Kyla, Tristan, Erik, Bryan, Jenna; and great-grandchild, Kyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held 11 AM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, with visitation beginning one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or The Pillars Hospice Home (please mail directly to 6025 Upper 35th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128).
