"On a scale of 1-10, as people say, I think my life would be a 9. So, it's been a good life... I've loved it." Polly as recorded by her grandson Auguste as part of a fuller interview reflecting back on her life.

Polly Karin Thill Osterkamp, born October 7, 1936, died March 20, 2023 quietly, yet unexpectedly, in her home at the age of 86. She was fortunate to be in the arms of her daughter, Jenny, her husband, Daniel, and her granddaughter, Anavie.

