Phyllis Louise Conley, age 93, of Mahtomedi, formerly of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Leroy Conley. Survived by daughters, Becky (Cecil Meredith) and Barbara (Patrick Stack), and son, Thomas Conley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In keeping with Phyllis’ wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Special thanks to the caring staff at New Perspective, Mahtomedi, and the Brighton Hospice Team.

