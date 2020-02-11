Phyllis G. Seim

Phyllis Gratia Seim peacefully passed away on January 24, 2020, in Stillwater. She was 83. She was born in Minneapolis on May 6, 1936, the youngest of Laura and George Knudson’s three daughters. She graduated from Marinette High School in Marinette, Wis. (1954) and Augsburg College with a degree in vocal music education and biology in 1958. She was a beloved music teacher who loved her students, music and teaching. After college, she taught for two years in Stillwater, splitting her time between four elementary schools (Oak Park, Bayport, Withrow and Marine), then at an elementary school and military base in Minot, N.D., and returned to Stillwater with the family in 1970 where she returned to teaching in 1972 at Washington elementary and then Stonebridge elementary where she retired in 1987. Family was everything to Phyllis. She and Howie were loving parents to Teri, Kirk and Amy. After Howie’s death, she found the second love of her life in Harold Seim. Together they loved to dance and renovate homes. Phyllis loved to sing. She directed many choirs, sang solos and sang in many choirs throughout her life. Faith was the foundation on which Phyllis built her life and raised her family. She was always active at church and served as council president at American Lutheran Church in Sun City. She cherished her grandsons and shared her love of games and nature with them. An accomplished baker and cook, Phyllis loved to entertain, often welcoming family, friends and new acquaintances into her home. Phyllis was faith-filled, hard-working, kind, loving, and generous. We will miss her warm hugs and playful sense of humor. Phyllis is survived by children Teri Collaro (Anthony) of Naperville, Ill., Kirk Olson (Suzanne) of Maple Grove, Amy Zastrow (Eric) of Stillwater; stepdaughter Amy Seim; grandchildren Andrew Bailey, Ryan Zastrow and Leo Olson; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Howard Olson and Hal Seim; parents Laura and George Knudson; sisters Audrey Boettcher and Irma Thorpe. Celebration of Life on Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. Greet the family at 10 a.m. and during lunch following the service. Interment at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Augsburg University (George J. Knudson Scholarship Fund), American Lutheran Church (Sun City, Ariz.) and St. Andrews Lutheran Church (Mahtomedi, Minn.).
