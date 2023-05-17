Terry was born May 26, 1933, to John and Evelyn (Peterson) Giebler. Terry married Patricia McLaughlin April 17, 1959. They had two children, Timothy and Pamela.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Evelyn; wife, Pat; sister-in-law, Nancy and husband, Dan Kroening.
Terry is survived by Tim Giebler and friend, Catherine, children, Diana and TJ; Pam (Giebler) Pudlik and husband, Patrick and children, Alexander and Megan (Jacoby) Pudlik and Matthew Pudlik; great-grandchildren, Daring Giebler and twins, Eli and Mason Pudlik. Terry has many cousins in the Peterson family and nieces and nephews in the Kroening family. Special friends, Terry Murphy and Tom St. Claire, and many, many friends at Stillwater Country Club, ballroom dancing friends, and many Stillwater friends.
A Celebration of Terry's Life with be held on May 27, 2023 from 12-3 P.M. with a Time of Sharing at 2:30 P.M. at the Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN 55082.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Evan's Scholars, Stillwater Ponies Basketball Boosters or donor's choice.
