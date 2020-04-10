Age 98 of Stillwater, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John Leo; parents Albert and Delphine Proulx; brothers Edgar, Donald, Vital, Burt, Paul and Bernell; sisters Genevieve, Theresa, and Lillian; and granddaughter Colleen Tschida. Survived by her sister Jayne Berg and sister-in-law Anne Proulx; loving children, Joan Thomsen (Happy); Jane Tschida (Rudy); John Junker (Debbie); Joy Pilrain (David); Joel Junker (Pat Long); Jill Stimson (Gary); Jay Junker (Laurie); Jaime Junker (Maureen); 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Pauline was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Stillwater. She committed her life to her Catholic faith as a young girl and lived a life dedicated to serving others. A private service will be held. Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send a memorial check directly to Valley Outreach, 1911 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN or St. Michael’s Food Shelf, 611 3rd St. S. Stillwater, MN.
