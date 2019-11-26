Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend Paulette died peacefully on November 21, 2019, due to a heart condition. Born in Cloquet, MN, she is the daughter of the late LeRoy and Sophie Okerstrom. Paulette is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Marv; her children, Chris and Shannon; grandchildren, Caleb and Christopher; sister, Joyce; and brother, Tom. Paulette is a graduate of Bemidji State University and St. Scholastica. She was an elementary school teacher for 10 years and a Registered Nurse for 20 years of which 12 years she was a nurse educator. Paulette will be missed by many and remembered for her gentle spirit, unconditional love for family and friends, a drive to make positive changes, her professionalism, a confident and friendly disposition, together with a sense of humor and overall goodness. A Celebration of Her Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30th 2019 at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN with a Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In memoriam a donation to the American Heart Association, the Susan G. Komen foundation or your charity of choice is welcome.
