Of Stillwater, MN Paul, known around Stillwater as the Candy Man for many years, was born on February 13, 1940 and passed on July 19, 2021, the birthday of his wife of 53 years, Ruth Anne Elizabeth Junker (nee Olson) who preceded him in death in August of 2020. He is survived by his son, Douglas and his children, Jenna and Nathan; daughter, Debra and her children, Ashley and Rachel; and daughter, Denise. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. A private funeral service will be celebrated.

