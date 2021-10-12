September 24, 1948 - September 5, 2021
Patsy Jean Mosby (Basel) was born in St. Cloud, MN on September 24, 1948 and died peacefully on September 5, 2021.
Patsy was happily married to Michael Mosby for 55 years and enjoyed the great outdoors of camping, fishing and gardening. She loved crafting, playing the accordian, adored her pets very much, and hosting family gatherings. Patsy was a kind-hearted, comforting and loving daughter, mom, grandma, wife and friend who will be greatly missed.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Riley and Ila Basel; brother, Gary Basel; and son, Robert "Bobby" Mosby.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Mosby; the three children they were blessed with, William (Brenda) Mosby, Kimberly Flandrich, and Lisa (Brian) Roske; three grandchildren, Brandon (Jessica) Roske, Tyler and Cody Mosby; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Brynna, and Luke Roske.
Private family Celebration of Life Service Friday, October 29, 4-5:00 P.M., with a public visitation to follow, 5-7:00 P.M., at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater.
