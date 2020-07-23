Patrick Michael Brady

Patrick passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home in Stillwater with his family at his side. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church (611 – 3rd St. S., Stillwater) with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In compliance with MDH COVID19 guidelines, wearing of masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Family Means.

