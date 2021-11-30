A long time resident of Stillwater passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side at age 89 on November 27, 2021.
She was loved very much by her sister Mitzi (Scheel); kids Lisa, Mia, and David; grandkids Tony (Jen) Woldsnes, Erica, Jess, Maria, Lacy, Jasmine; great grandchildren Ethan and Colton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kim; as well as parents Henry and Agnes; brothers and sisters Joyce, Lyle, Vincent "Bud," Henry "Hank," and Jean McGee.
Pat was cherished for her reverence for nature, generous spirit, and famous popcorn. She loved to tend to her garden, read books, and eat ice cream every day.
A service is being planned for next spring to honor her memory.
