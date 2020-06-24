Patricia Elizabeth Segelstrom was born on November 18, 1957 in Stillwater, Minnesota to Roscoe and Grace Pierce. She attended Stillwater schools until she moved to the Forest Lake school district, where she graduated in the class of 1976. She began her working career at the age of 13, working in her father’s restaurant. During and after graduation, she worked at the Village Inn and Carbone’s Pizza, Forest Lake; Radisson Hotel Minneapolis; Roscoe’s Cafe Lakeland; Professional Caterers of St. Paul; the Marine Messenger, Marine on St. Croix; Red Lobster, Maplewood for 25 years; the Hampton Inn Minneapolis and retired in 2006. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe Richard Pierce, Jr. and Grace Bernice Pierce (Wing); and son Kyle Ross Segelstrom. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband of 38 years, James Segelstrom; daughter, Courtney (Justin) Ullrich; sisters, Barbara (Harold) Schacherer and Kathleen Benevides; many cousins, nieces and nephews; best friends, Deanne LaRue, Cindy Renslow, and Lisa Steinke, and multiple friends and acquaintances. She will always be remembered for her jokes and spread of laughter where ever she went. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In the meantime, cards and condolences may be mailed to: Pat Segelstrom, c/o Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082. Special thanks to Lakeview Hospice for their care during these past months.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.