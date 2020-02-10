Pat Bantli, a former Stillwater Township Clerk, passed away peacefully at her home on February 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister, Faith. She is survived by her husband, Richard; nephews and niece. Pat taught school in London for several years where she met her husband. After their marriage they moved to California for several years and then to Stillwater Township where she lived for 47 years. She enjoyed the quiet surroundings of her place, taking care of her horses and cats. In 1974, she became involved in Township government and was appointed clerk. In her words: “ As an elected official, I always felt that my responsibility was first to the residents of the township. The remodeling of the townhall was the most memorable and important event during my town clerk years. I am proud of having been an instrumental force in its preservation and remolding effort.” A gathering and reception celebrating Pat’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or Family Means of Stillwater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.