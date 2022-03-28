Pamela Whitman Robb, 71, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed away Feb. 17, 2022.
Born in Stillwater, MN, she spent her youth in Afton, enjoying the outdoors along the St Croix River.
Pam attended the Univ of MN - Duluth and became a fourth-generation teacher. She moved to Florida and taught physical education, health science, yoga, and meditation for over 40 years. At Cooper City High School in Fort Lauderdale, she established a popular environmental club, where she cultivated a wonder of nature in her students.
Pam and her partner of 25 years, Angie Anobile, shared a love of family and friends, kayaking, camping, hiking, traveling, and promoting environmental causes.
Pam, a kind and gentle soul, was an avid animal lover. After retiring, she spent eight years volunteering at a dog rescue center, rehabilitating and re-homing hundreds of abused and abandoned dogs. She passed away doing what she loved when a tragic accident occurred while volunteering.
Pam is survived by her wife Angie Anobile-Robb; sister Deborah Robb Jankura and husband Edwin; niece Lindy Jankura; nephew Robb Jankura and wife Lisa Ding; grandnephews Otis and Theodore; aunt Shari Johnson and beloved family and friends.
She is predeceased by her parents David and Babette Robb.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pam's memory to your local animal rescue or nature advocacy of your choice. Pam's ashes will be interned this summer in Afton, MN with a small graveside service for immediate family.
Her celebration of life service will be live streamed on Zoom from the Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, FL April 9, 2022, at 3 PM. The following Zoom link will go live about 2:45: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89195955452
