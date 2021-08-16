Opal passed away August 10, 2021. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021 with VFWA and MOCA Rituals at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. The funeral service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Afton, MN on Saturday August 21, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be broadcast live through Shepherd of the Valley’s on-line service, which is found at sov.online.church – please wait for the service which will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Service will show up on the web site when it begins, so don’t be concerned if it is not listed. Flowers are appreciated but if you chose, memorials are preferred to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Afton or the Hastings Veteran’s Home – Recreation Department.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.