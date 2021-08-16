Opal passed away August 10, 2021. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021 with VFWA and MOCA Rituals at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. The funeral service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Afton, MN on Saturday August 21, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be broadcast live through Shepherd of the Valley’s on-line service, which is found at sov.online.church – please wait for the service which will begin at 10:30 a.m. The Service will show up on the web site when it begins, so don’t be concerned if it is not listed. Flowers are appreciated but if you chose, memorials are preferred to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Afton or the Hastings Veteran’s Home – Recreation Department.

