Nona passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 after a 7-month journey with cancer. Nona was born in Cloquet, Minnesota. She is the daughter of the late Bill and Helen Engen. Nona is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Tom; children, Tom, Jr., Scott and Leah (Adam) Strom; grandchildren, Jacob, Lukas, Hannah (Tait) Delahunt, Dylan and Leo; sister, Lois Starnes; nieces, nephews and many friends. Nona and Tom worked alongside each other for 41 years operating an independent insurance agency in St. Paul. Nona will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heart, and her love of family. A celebration of Nona’s life will be Friday, March 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

