Nat, age 96 of Oak Park Heights, passed away August 19, 2022 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by wife, Shirley; sister, Ina Lee; grandsons, Chris and Erik.
Nat, age 96 of Oak Park Heights, passed away August 19, 2022 after a brief illness.
He was preceded in death by wife, Shirley; sister, Ina Lee; grandsons, Chris and Erik.
He is survived by children, Charles DDS (Lana), Matthew MD (Jane MD), Kimberly Anderson- Uzpen MD, and Duncan DDS/OMFS; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren with one more on the way!
Nat grew up during the depression. He met Amelia Earhart as a child which inspired him to become a naval aviator LTJG, finishing his training at the age of 19 at the end of WWII. He married Shirley Plefkey and together they had a beautiful marriage until her death at the age of 92.
After the war, Nat graduated first in his class from the U of M in Chemical Engineering in 3 years time. He worked for Dupont and then 3M.
He treated us to frequent trips to the Boundary Waters, Florida, flying trips throughout the west, and then skiing trips throughout the west, especially Taos, NM. We even got to skip school! He had a wonderful baritone singing voice and was even our church choir director for a while. He instilled in us a love for music.
Upon retirement from 3M, he returned to aviation, eventually designing and building the "Cozy," a futuristic 4 seater homebuilt push-prop airplane. He and Shirley flew all over the US to airshows and had a great time!
We were proud of our dad and he was proud of us!
There will be a private ceremony and then interment with honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.