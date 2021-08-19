Nancy Hooley (Hadrath), age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, August 16, 2021 surrounded by her children. Nancy was the beloved wife of Charles, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to so many. She was born on February 11, 1931 in St. Paul, they moved to Stillwater soon after, where she grew up. She graduated from St. Catherine’s University with a degree in Education. In 1953 she married Charles, the love of her life. Over the next sixty-five years, Nancy and Charles raised six children, celebrated and welcomed new family members as their children married, and enthusiastically embraced the role of grandparents as their family expanded to include 22 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Nancy was a true teacher, and she used her training throughout her life in many teaching roles as she dearly loved children. She was a committed volunteer, spectacular gardener, artist, tennis player, golfer and exceptional cook. However, her real passion was her family (large and extended), her friends and her husband, with whom she had so many exciting travels. She lived her life with love, grace, faith, adventure and dignity. In her final years she used these gifts as a role model for us all. Nancy leaves behind her loving family; Maureen (Bill) Marzolf, Chip (Meg) Hooley, Kathleen (Terry) Hayden, Nan (Mark) Robinson, Colleen (Jamie) Fritschel and Mark (Anne) Hooley. She also is survived by her grandchildren Heidi (Sol) Ryan, Elle and Chuck Bausch, Molly (Nic) Oklobzija, Shannon (Steve) Powell and Matt (Savanna) Hooley, Kelsey, Adam and Carolyn Hayden, Matt (Katherine), Mike, Elise, Alec, Anna, and Will Robinson, Sam, Jack and Ben Fritschel, Charlie, Michael, Patrick, and Catherine Hooley and great-grandchildren Ella and Fiona Oklobzija, Claire and Jane Robinson, and Aidan Powell, and by her sister-in-law Marge Hooley, brothers-in-laws Tom Hooley (Betsey) and Tom Wilson as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; and daughter, Mary Claire; her great grand-daughter Evelyn; her wonderful parents R.M. and Stell Hadrath; and in-laws Matthew and Alva Hooley; her sisters and in-laws, Joyce and Jack Hooley, Judy Wilson, Robert and Dorothy Thueson, Clarence and Jean Corrigan. Nancy’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to her caregivers and our friends who were a great source of support. Mom loved you all as do we! Due to the Covid variant a small family funeral will be held soon. In lieu of flowers, (although she loved them) please consider a gift to Courage Kenny, Stillwater Area Community Foundation, St. Catherine University or St. Michael’s Church.
