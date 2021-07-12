Nancy died peacefully while surrounded by her children on July 5, 2021. Nancy graduated in 1960 from Stillwater High School and started her career with Hooley’s Grocery in Stillwater. She married Donald Raymond in 1961. They had three children and later divorced. Nancy continued her education by taking night classes during her working years to become a senior accountant and worked 42 years at Hooley’s/Cub Foods corporate offices in Stillwater. After retiring, Nancy worked as an accountant for the Somerset American Legion. She also worked at Kohls in Stillwater, and for Home Instead taking care of elderly in their home. She enjoyed volunteering at Lakeview Hospital and Boutwells Landing. She loved going to get her hair done, going out for lunch and going to play bingo. She also loved to take a ride over to Cady Cheese Factory to buy her favorite cheese. She loved to travel with her special friend, Don Hovland. They enjoyed many vacations in northern Minnesota, North Dakota, and cruises abroad. She also stayed active throughout her lifetime by going to flea markets, art fairs and festivals. Nancy loved her condo overlooking the St. Croix River. Nancy’s later part of life was residing at the Waters of Oakdale. She met many great people and was loved and cared for by all the staff. A special thank you to the Stillwater Group staff for taking care of our mother in her final days. Preceded in death by her parents, Hamilton and Effie Bird; siblings, Hamilton Jr. (Jeanette) Bird, Johanne Anderson, Roberta (William) Mordick, Ronald (Jane) Bird; and ex-husband, Donald Raymond. Survived by children, Dennis (Tom), DeWayne (Shannon), Jolene; siblings, Margot (Bob) Childers, Robert (Linda Ness) Bird, Eddie (Alice) Bird, Billy (Joan) Bird, Dale Bird; in-laws, Wendell Anderson, Eloris Rivard, Darlene Fraser; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial Service Saturday, July 17th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation from 9-11 a.m. Service at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. There will be a private family interment at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Somerset, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be sending memorials to her favorite charities. Nancy would love for you to be comfortable, please dress casually.
