Muriel Conrad, formerly of Duluth, MN, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband Ed and son Scott. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Jane and Don Richardson, grandsons Donnie and David of Eagan, sister-in-law Jane Gale of Florida, brother Kermit Halden of Scottsdale, AZ, and nephew Harold (Cheryl) Halden of Cottage Grove. She cherished her friendships and treated everyone as family. Special thanks to Edge and Marlys Bronson, the Ponzetti family, the Merickel family and the Cohen family for their friendship and support over the years. A private interment will be held. Muriel would prefer memorials to Ascension Episcopal Church in Stillwater, MN, the Marshall School in Duluth, MN, or the Washington County Historical Society in Stillwater, MN.

