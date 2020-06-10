Muriel Conrad, formerly of Duluth, MN, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband Ed and son Scott. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Jane and Don Richardson, grandsons Donnie and David of Eagan, sister-in-law Jane Gale of Florida, brother Kermit Halden of Scottsdale, AZ, and nephew Harold (Cheryl) Halden of Cottage Grove. She cherished her friendships and treated everyone as family. Special thanks to Edge and Marlys Bronson, the Ponzetti family, the Merickel family and the Cohen family for their friendship and support over the years. A private interment will be held. Muriel would prefer memorials to Ascension Episcopal Church in Stillwater, MN, the Marshall School in Duluth, MN, or the Washington County Historical Society in Stillwater, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.