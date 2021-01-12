Mildred “Millie” Westcott, 92 years young, passed away peacefully in the early morning of December 24, 2020 from complications of a broken hip a month earlier. My mother wanted only a few lines for her obituary which didn’t even come close to the long and full life that she had. Here is my version. She was a life-long resident of Stillwater and called Sun City West her winter home for many decades. As a child who lived through the Great Depression with three sisters and a brother, she was determined to never be poor again. Through sheer determination, sacrifice and hard work, she succeeded. She often said the best thing she did was getting her first job after high school at The First National Bank of St. Paul. She worked her way up through the ranks to become a secretary to the officers of the bank and retired after almost 40 years with the same company. She was married for the first time to my dad, Carl Meyer on December 24, 1950. At age 35, she was widowed with a six year old daughter and an elderly mother to watch over. That did not hamper her determination; she was now mom, dad, bread winner, took care of the yard, house, and everything in between. Through her boss, she met the second love of her life – Fred Westcott. They were married for 38 years until his death in 2010. They had a wonderful life traveling, spending winters in Sun City West and most importantly enjoying time with their family and many friends. They loved supporting all the local restaurants and meeting someone new each time they went out to dine. My mother loved working in her yard and garden her entire life. She grew the biggest hostas I have ever seen. In Arizona, she took up rosemaling, eventually teaching classes and winning ribbons for her work at the Minnesota State Fair. She loved to read books from the public library or was crocheting an afghan or scarf for others. She loved parties. She was often the organizer for neighborhood celebrations in Minnesota and Arizona. My mother probably never realized just how many lives she touched throughout her life with her small acts of kindness and lending an ear when needed by others. She is survived by her daughter Diane (Lee) Felicetta, step daughters Kaye (Gar) Kotek and Carol (Del) Lindeman and many other relatives and friends. Her co-owned Vizsla – Howie and special grand dogs Luna, Twiggy and Toni who loved to visit and knew where she kept the treats. Special thanks to her housemate Glenn, neighbors Bob, Jim, Bruce, Jeanne, Austin, Hannah, Candice, Juniper, Poschs, all the people who ever lived in her efficiency apartment and many others for making her life meaningful and interesting. My appreciation goes to her final care team Dr. Nitz and her nurse Ann Vieths for their compassionate and comforting care at Regions Hospital. She generously donated her body to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program to further the education and training of future professionals. A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Valley Outreach food shelf, Stillwater Public Library and St. Paul Lutheran Church will receive donations made in her memory.
