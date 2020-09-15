Michael “Tim” Hohlt, age 81, passed away September 9, 2020 at Deerfield Nursing Home in New Richmond, WI. He was born in Stillwater, MN June 21, 1939, to parents Harold and Grace (Sullivan) Hohlt. Tim went to St. Michael’s Catholic School and Stillwater High School in MN. Tim worked at 7 Up Bottling Company during High School years, (Company owned by his father, Harold Hohlt). Tim ran the “Standard Oil Gas Station” for several years and then started his career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Tim worked for Washington County serving the community for 28 years. Tim lived in Marine on St. Croix, but Naples, Florida was a second home during the winter months for almost 20 years. Some of Tim’s hobbies were working on anything mechanical, hunting and fishing. Survived by children, Jody Hohlt (Don Swanson) (grandchild James Hohlt), Tracy Salvati (grandchildren Anna, and Larry Salvati), Tom Hohlt; sister, Kitty Jo Theis (Gordy); niece, Kelly Jo Williamson (Jeff); and nephew, Tim Theis (Jill). A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the the American Stroke Association 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, Texas 75231.
