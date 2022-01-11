Michael "Mike" Robert Long, age 68 of Hudson, passed away January 4, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, from complications from a fall at home.
Mike was born to Robert "Bob" Long and Lois (Soderquist) Long-Berglund on July 21, 1953 and grew up in Glen Lake, MN. In 1969, his family moved to Stillwater, MN where he graduated high school in 1971, and obtained a small engine repair degree from Hennepin Technical College. On June 6, 1992, Mike married Patty (Schwalen) Long. They raised three boys.
Mike had a 38-year career at Andersen Windows, working his way through many positions before retiring as a Maintenance Technician. He took pride knowing he helped develop the Preventative Maintenance Program for the company. Later, he moved to Houlton, WI and joined the St. Joseph Fire Department. He was passionate about the Town of St. Joseph community, serving on many town committees, as Town Supervisor for 4 years, and received Citizen of the Year award in 2020. Upon retiring after 30+ years of service, Mike started a part time career as a Public Education Safety Specialist with Northwood Technical College (formerly WITC).
Mike leaves behind his wife, Patty; sons, Kyle, Gregory, and Warren; his mother, Lois Long-Berglund; sisters, Nancy Long and Patricia Long; nephew, Christopher; and other extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Long; step-father, Edgar Berglund; and in-laws, Robert "Bob" and Mary Schwalen.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held in the spring of 2022. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.