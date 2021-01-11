Michael McGrath

Michael McGrath, 74, died Jan. 7, 2021 at his home in St. Paul following a long illness. Born and raised in Stillwater, Mike had a long career in helping to manage the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights. His friends and family will remember his kindness, intellect and keen memory. He will be dearly missed by his brothers Jim of Stillwater and Bill of Northfield; his former wives, Linda Keye of St. Paul and Diane Paxton of Sun Lakes, AZ; and his friend Terri Anderson of Wheatland, MO.

