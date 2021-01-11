Michael McGrath, 74, died Jan. 7, 2021 at his home in St. Paul following a long illness. Born and raised in Stillwater, Mike had a long career in helping to manage the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights. His friends and family will remember his kindness, intellect and keen memory. He will be dearly missed by his brothers Jim of Stillwater and Bill of Northfield; his former wives, Linda Keye of St. Paul and Diane Paxton of Sun Lakes, AZ; and his friend Terri Anderson of Wheatland, MO.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.