Michael A. Wente

Michael Allen Wente, age 59, of Stillwater, MN passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Michael was born on January 24, 1963 to Floyd and Juanita (Petersen) Wente in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. He attended St. Croix Falls high school graduating class of 1981. Upon graduation, Michael made a career in the baking industry. He baked many years at Napoleon's bakery. Michael also took care of the flowers at the Dock Café in Stillwater, getting up every morning at 6:30 to water them. In 1987, Michael met Gary and they became life partners. Michael and Gary enjoyed gardening. Michael grew petunia seeds and any other flower he could get his hands on from Seeds to Plants for the yard. In which this became his garden. Michael and Gary attended four different St. Croix Valley Garden tours. He also had Rebecca Kolls come and take still shots of his flower gardens for her magazines.
Michael enjoyed gardening, plants, flowers, baking, cooking, and his cats. He also made numerous family members wedding cakes.
Michael is survived by his mother, Juanita Wente; life partner, Gary Germain; brothers, Arlen (Kathy) Wente, Arnold Wente and Steve (Suzanne) Wente; niece, Melanie Wente; nephews, Ryan (Amber) Wente, Tyler (Mary Claire) Wente and Alex (Jamie) Wente; Gary's family: his mother, Gerri Germain; brother Dale Germain and Partner (Paul Hermanson); sisters, Shelly (Gary) Jessen and Debbie (Marty) Olson; many aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Michael is preceded in death by father, Floyd Wente and Gary's father, Gerald Germain.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, Dresser, WI with a prayer service starting at 4:00 pm. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
