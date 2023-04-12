Merilyn Lloyd Cummings-Kirby of Sanibel, FL, passed away on November 16, 2022 at the age of 83.
Merilyn was born in St. Paul, MN on September 25, 1939, the daughter of Earl and Vinette Stenberg. She received her masters degree as a dietitian from the University of Minnesota. She worked at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Merilyn was married to Don Kirby. She was a wife, a mother, and friend to many. She believed in serving and was an active Rotarian in both Florida and Minnesota. She will be missed.
Merilyn leaves behind her beloved children: Jim Cummings of Sanibel, FL, Mike Cummings of Elpena, MI, Catherine Bryant of Signal Mountain, TN; and her husband, Don Kirby of Stillwater, MN. She is also survived by four grandchildren, seven step grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family has planned the funeral service for May 16th at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, 115 4th St N. Visitation will be at 10:00 followed by a service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Stillwater Rotary Club, P.O. Box 81, Stillwater, MN 55082.
