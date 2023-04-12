Merilyn Lloyd Cummings-Kirby of Sanibel, FL, passed away on November 16, 2022 at the age of 83.

Merilyn was born in St. Paul, MN on September 25, 1939, the daughter of Earl and Vinette Stenberg. She received her masters degree as a dietitian from the University of Minnesota. She worked at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Merilyn was married to Don Kirby. She was a wife, a mother, and friend to many. She believed in serving and was an active Rotarian in both Florida and Minnesota. She will be missed.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.