Mel was born March 17, 1938 to Walter Friedrich and Viola (Dornfeld) Friedrich in Stillwater, MN. Raised in Lake Elmo, Mel was a Stillwater High School graduate and attended Macalester College. He married and is survived by his high school sweetheart, best friend and wife of 64 years, Edythe (Edie) Ann (Annie) Blair.

Mel was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church since moving to Stillwater in 1960 and served as Church Treasurer and Financial Secretary for 11 years. He served as a member of the National Guard for 6 years. He was named "Outstanding Young Man of the Year" as a former Jaycee and Jaycee officer as well as a member of the Lion's Club, Toastmasters Club, and The Bayport American Legion. He served as a board member on The Stillwater Board of Water Commissioners and for Family Service of St. Croix. He was also a big supporter of Ducks Unlimited.

