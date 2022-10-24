Mel was born March 17, 1938 to Walter Friedrich and Viola (Dornfeld) Friedrich in Stillwater, MN. Raised in Lake Elmo, Mel was a Stillwater High School graduate and attended Macalester College. He married and is survived by his high school sweetheart, best friend and wife of 64 years, Edythe (Edie) Ann (Annie) Blair.
Mel was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church since moving to Stillwater in 1960 and served as Church Treasurer and Financial Secretary for 11 years. He served as a member of the National Guard for 6 years. He was named "Outstanding Young Man of the Year" as a former Jaycee and Jaycee officer as well as a member of the Lion's Club, Toastmasters Club, and The Bayport American Legion. He served as a board member on The Stillwater Board of Water Commissioners and for Family Service of St. Croix. He was also a big supporter of Ducks Unlimited.
Mel started work at First National Bank of Stillwater in 1962 as general bookkeeper and teller. In 1975, he became Vice President and enjoyed his career in banking and loved his co-workers and customers. He retired in 1993.
Mel was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports and enjoyed coaching youth hockey. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, ice fishing and snowmobiling. He loved cabin life for 30 years. After retirement, he expanded his interest to woodworking, remote control model airplanes, gardening, playing cards and spending more time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Viola (Dornfeld) Friedrich; sister, Lois and husband, Boyd Ehret; sister-in-law, Gloria and husband, Dick Sandahl; great-grandson, Jackson Pahr; and nephew, Mike Friedrich.
He will be sadly missed. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Edythe (Blair); children, Sally Pahr (Dennis McKnite), Sandra Ness (John Lee), and Richard (Amy); grandchildren, Douglas Pahr (Shannon), Amanda Ness (Fernando Gonzalez), Michael Ness, Lauren Saunders (Joe), Max Friedrich, and Mason Friedrich; twin brother, Marvin Friedrich and wife, Mary Lou; and by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services were held October 24, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater with interment at Fairview Cemetery.
