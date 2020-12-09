Matthew passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 4, 2020, age 78. Preceded in death by siblings, Clea Dalton, Rita (Leo) Sandkamp, Joe (Mary), and Ray (Dorothy). Survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; children, Anna (Stef Regenold) and Steve (Erika); grandchildren, Nicholas and Stefan.; sisters, Anna Flaherty and Irma (Dick) Carlson; brother-in-law, Jim Dalton; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Gentle, patient, loving and kind, he lived his faith in his devotion to family, the Knights of Columbus, and through his work with Relay for Life. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15th at CHURCH OF ST. MICHAEL, Stillwater. Interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bayport.

