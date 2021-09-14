Matilda died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at Boutwells Landing, Oak Park Heights, MN. Daughter of Dr. Roy Salem Towne and Alice Williams Towne, she was born April 28, 1927 in Bismarck, ND. She was 94 years old. A graduate of Bismarck High School and the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, she taught high school home economics for two years, then, in 1952, spent two months hitch-hiking through war-torn Europe. Her professional career included being a Swift and Co. Martha Logan, developing new recipes for newspaper food editors for General Mills and Litton Microwave Industries, serving as home editor for The FARMER magazine, and as a Land O’Lakes home economist. She is a past member of the St. Paul Women’s YWCA board and of the U of M Ag Council. She also wrote a book about America farm homemakers for a Japanese publisher. Matilda was a member of PEO for 76 years. She belonged to a book club, an antique glass club and the Primrose Club. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and active in Ascension Episcopal, Stillwater. She was a supporter of The GOD’S CHILD Project, a program which cares for and educates orphaned and abandoned children, and operates clinics and an in-patient hospital for malnourished infants. She and her husband spent seven winters in Guatemala volunteering with GOD’S CHILD. Matilda is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roy Salem Towne, Jr. She leaves behind Bob, her husband of 59 years; three step-children: Vicki (George Jelatis), Robert G. Rupp II (Cindy), and Lorna; four step-grandchildren: Jessica (Darren) Poznick, Sarah Rupp (Michael Bixby), Travis Rupp (Jon Michael Topolski) and Laura (Cody) Tremblay; plus four step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Jane (Roy) Towne; nephew Roy Salem (G’ail) Towne III, nieces Ann (Dan) DeKrey, Mary Jane (Kerry Denton) Towne-Denton and Alice Meyn. Memorial Service Tuesday, September 28 at 2:00 PM at ASCENSION EPISCOPAL CHURCH (214 - 3rd St N, Stillwater) with a Livestream provided by Bradshaw. Masks are required. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bismarck, ND Monday, October 4. Memorials preferred to Ascension Episcopal Church or to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 601 N Fourth St., Bismarck, ND 58501.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.