"Suzy/Sukers" nee Van Nevel, age 80, of Stillwater, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Suzy, born on June 30, 1942, grew up in New Richmond, WI and studied to become an LPN. She dedicated her life to family, taking care of others as a Nurse and through leading a Cancer Support group.
She married the love of her life, Tom Harvieux and had three beautiful children, Lisa Maghrak (Mark), Tom Harvieux (Laurie) and Van Harvieux (Neng). Sue was a loving grandmother of six, Ali, Sarah (Connor), Emily (Adeeb), Sophie, Anna, Jack, and great-grandmother (Yaya) to Riley.
Suzy joins her parents, Frank and Fran; and oldest brother, Paul in Heaven.
She is survived by her loving family and siblings, Gary, Sandy, Joanie, Franny, Terry, Patty, and Vince. She leaves us all many beautiful memories and lovely paintings to remember her passion for family and art.
Memorial service Friday, November 4, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Family will receive friends following the service.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.