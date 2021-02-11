Mary passed away February 9, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Harold “Mick”; parents, Elmer and Helen Asp; sister, Martha Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Becky. She will be sadly missed by children, Mark Leverty, Patty (Tim) Dymacek, John (Jackie) Leverty, and Kris Leverty; 10 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; other family and friends. Mary graduated from UW Stout and was a longtime teacher in the Stillwater Schools. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with Harold, and spoiling her grandchildren. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor’s choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Senior Living for their loving care of Mary.

