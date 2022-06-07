Born December 29, 1992, left us too soon on June 1, 2022 in Spooner, WI.
Mary Jane was a blessing and her presence was a gift to our family for 29 years. She touched many lives with her quick wit, kindness and enduring energy. She was a 2011 graduate of Stillwater High School and earned a degree in Recreation and Hospitality from Winona State University.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by her mother, Jeri Lynn Chaves; grandmother, Mary Jane Schwarm and grandparents, Joe and Marlene Chaves.
She is survived by her father, Joe Chaves and stepmother, Karen Chaves; brother, Joey (Katherine) Chaves; step siblings, Adam (Gina) Lutz, Alyssa Lutz (Pablo), Nick Lutz (Lexi); and nieces and nephews, Sherwood, Ava, Vinny, Austin, Sarah and Pablo as well as a loving extended family.
A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, June 10th at 11:00 am at Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton, MN.
