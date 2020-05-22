Mary Elizabeth Johnson of Stillwater, MN passed away May 8th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Carmen Ellefson of Spring Valley, WI. Mary is survived by only daughter Libby Johnson, sister- Ann Jensen (Byron); brothers, Tom Ellefson (Jan), and Terry Ellefson (Rhonda); and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working at Minnesota Mutual Life in St. Paul for many years. She was a permanent fixture at the River Valley Athletic club in Stillwater where she had many friends. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a funny, kind, and generous spirit. A celebration of her life will take place in Stillwater as soon as all restrictions are lifted.

