Mary C. Meinecke

Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.