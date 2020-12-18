Mary Ann Aberwald Lux Schwantes

Age 92, passed away on December 11, after a long period of declining health. Throughout her life, she exhibited unfailing good humor and optimism. She was a role model of living a faith-filled life. She is preceded in death by her first husband, John W. “Jack” Lux, (deceased 1996); and second husband Arno Schwantes (deceased 2005). She is survived by her children Joe (Pam), Ann Lux McLiney (Ed), Pete (Julie), Paul (Emily), Jay (Christy), and Caroline Lux Musolf (Joe); grandchildren Libby McLiney Selby (JD), Annie Lux Goebel (Ryan), Jack Lux, Emma Lux, Hannah Lux, Aidan Lux, Gavin Lux, Margaret Musolf, Mary Musolf, Libby Musolf, Abby Lux; and great-grandchildren Caroline and John Selby. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Guests may arrive at 10:30 a.m. to pay respects and be seated for Mass. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks required and seating will be socially distanced and limited to 80. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Church of St. Michael Stillwater, MN Facebook page. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials to mccl.org are preferred.
