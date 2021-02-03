Marvin W Bendlin

Marvin Walter Bendlin, age 82 of Hudson, Wisconsin formerly of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2021 at Red Cedar Canyon Assisted Living in Hudson. Marv was born on August 3, 1938 in Spencer, Iowa, one of twelve children born to Wilhelm and Anna (Pohl) Bendlin. He grew up on the family farm near Spencer and graduated from Lake Center School in 1956 before continuing his studies at Concordia College. Marv was united in marriage to Sharon Olson on July 27, 1963 in Spencer, and the couple was blessed with two children, John and Julie. The family made their home in Mankato, before relocating to Stillwater. Marv worked at 3M company for over 30 years as a Service Technician. To him, family came before everything else, and he showed his love in providing for his family with support and encouragement. When his wife Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer, Marv was a steadfast caregiver for five years, before she passed away in 1998. Marv loved being outside and experiencing nature. In his youth, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping mink. Marv was fond of ornithology, bird watching, and growing fruits, vegetables and beautiful roses in his gardens. He enjoyed reading about history and war, and watching western movies, which reminded him of listening to the “Lone Ranger” on the radio as a kid. Marv will remain in the hearts of his children, John (Toni) Bendlin, and Julie (Maxx) Henderson; granddaughters, Natalie Bendlin, and Eden Henderson; siblings, Madalyn Adams, and Ron Bendlin; second wife, Kathy Holmdahl; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon (Olson) Bendlin; his parents; siblings, infant Clifford Bendlin, Bernice Bowers, Edna Reynolds, Virgil Bendlin, Lorraine Pullen, Donald Bendlin, Shirley Brinkley, Audrey Gillum, and Joyce Bendlin. Private family memorial services will be held. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater. Cards for the family may be sent to O’Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Marvin Bendlin Family, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016, to be forwarded on your behalf. Arrangements entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
