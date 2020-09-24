Marsha Gail Hoff, 77, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Marsha was born in San Diego, CA on October 3, 1942 to Freddie and Evelyn Hoff. Marsha attended grade school in Fargo, ND and Pigeon Falls, WI, graduating from high school in Whitehall, WI in 1961. She married Keith Relyea of Taylor, WI in 1961. Six beautiful children were born to them over time. A quote from her yearbook represents Marsha’s personality: “many loves of many a mood and many a kind fill the life of man and mold the secret mind” ~ Algernon Charles Swinburne. Her character was formed by her mother’s diligent example and love for scripture, so Marsha was a generous, creative homemaker by nature and inheritance. Country drives in springtime would reveal the blossoms of wild plums and grapes and elderberries that she would can at harvest time and store in the pantry. Her children remember a Robinson Crusoe quote typed and hung on the pantry wall: “...had my cave been seen, it looked like a general magazine of all necessary things; and I had everything so ready at my hand that it was a great pleasure to me to see all my goods in such order and especially to see my stock of all necessaries so great”. Marsha often told family and friends that if there was one piece of music that would represent her “many loves” and experiences in life it would be the Eclogue by Gerald Finzi, played often on country drives through St. Croix County amidst many seasonal and personal changes. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents Evelyn and Freddie Hoff of Whitehall WI, grandparents Fred and Amanda Hoff of Osseo WI, and Melvin and Mabelle Severson of Whitehall WI, and two sons Joshua and Jason Relyea of Houlton WI. She is survived by her children Bryan Relyea, Jennifer Glassman, Polly Relyea, and Daniel Relyea; grandchildren Ava Wendt, Andrew and Colin Glassman, Elle Relyea, and Jasper Relyea; siblings Steve Hoff, Mark Hoff, Lauren Moen, and Kathleen Johnson; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Marsha was a true artist in every sense of the word, her home was her canvas. She was a skilled writer and songstress, her piano skills were put to memorable use making songs for her children and grandchildren. Her life was an unwritten literary masterpiece. She found great joy in the beauty of small moments, like the shadows that danced on the wall in the early evening or the changing color of her stained glass throughout the day. She is Lily of the Valley, rolling hills, wild plums, and a pie in the oven. She will be missed by all that had the privilege to meet and know her. May her memory be blessed.
