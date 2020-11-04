Marlin and Reenie Benrud

Marlin and Oryen “Reenie” Benrud were married for over 57 years when Marlin passed on Friday, October 30, 2020, and Reenie on November 3, 2020. A true testament to a strong union in marriage, family, farming, church and community life. They lived and passed away together to their eternal home. Marlin Hubert was born on January 11, 1930 in Belvidere Township, MN, the son of Kenneth and Lillie (Bollum) Benrud. He attended Goodhue High School where he was an all-around athlete, graduating in 1948. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat! He later attended St. Olaf College for a year before being drafted. Marlin served with the U.S. Army from January 16, 1951 until his honorable discharge on December 10, 1952. Oryen Genell Peterson was born the only child to Olaf and Genevieve (Langeness) Peterson on August 2, 1929 in Roscoe Township, MN. She graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1947 and later graduated with her B.A. degree at St. Olaf College. She taught music at Stillwater High School from 1953-1963, where she was known as “Ms. Pete.” Although their paths crossed many times over the years, they finally were united in marriage on June 15, 1963 at Dale Lutheran Church, rural Kenyon. They farmed in Belvidere Township and also operated the Bellechester Supply Feed Store together. Marlin served as Goodhue County Commissioner and served on the Creamery Board and numerous church and national church committees. Reenie was the director of many church choirs, The Vagabonds in Stillwater, Norseman Singers, Vocalaires, and Lamplighters, continuing until she was 86 years old. They were each others greatest fan. They served Jesus. They loved. They truly lived. Their greatest pride and joy were their grandchildren and great-grandchild. They are survived by son, David Benrud and wife, Nancy of Kenyon; daughter, Jan Strand and husband, Paul of Kenyon; grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, and Daniel Benrud, Andy (Marley) Strand, and Katie Strand (fiancé, Jared High); great-granddaughter, Adeline Oryen Strand; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marlin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl (Evelyn) Benrud; and sister, Lila (Albert) Neet. Reenie was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held for Marlin and Reenie on Friday, November 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Aspelund, 42957 Co 1 Blvd, Kenyon, MN 55946. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 1 p.m. at Dale Lutheran Cemetery, where a military honors farewell will be held for Marlin. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Aspelund. Memorials in their names may be directed to the Goodhue Area Historical Society or Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
