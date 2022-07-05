Marlene Harty (Tollefson), age 77, of Stillwater, MN
Marlene peacefully passed away on June 30, 2022. She was surrounded by many family and friends on the days leading up to her passing.
Marlene was born on August 25, 1944 to Nordahl and Marion (Bergstrom) Tollefson in the small town of Blooming Prairie, MN. She graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1962 and went on to graduate nursing school in Rochester, MN. Marlene was married in 1964 at St. Mary's Church in Geneva, MN to her former husband Gary Harty. From this union came her four children Ted, Tim, Matt & Melissa. They moved to the Stillwater area in 1972 and remained to work and raise their children. Marlene was a nurse, real estate agent, and co-owner of the Harty Insurance Agency in Lake Elmo for over 25 years. Marlene was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN where she was a passionate member of their Missions Team. While Marlene did love traveling, she especially loved spending time with her children and grand-children, including weekends and summers at their shared cabin in Birchwood WI.
Marlene is survived by her four children, Ted (Starla) of Birchwood WI, Tim (Kristen), of New Richmond WI, Matt (Michelle) of Stillwater MN & Melissa of Huntsville AL; former husband Gary Harty of Lake Elmo MN. She is also survived by her brothers Dale (Renee) Tollefson of Austin MN; Gary (Kay) Tollefson of Oklahoma City OK; sister Jane (Daryl) Prihoda of Austin MN and brother-in-law Larry Larson of Sargeant MN. Grandchildren Jessica, Austin, Breana, Matthew, Nathan, Melody, Allie & Josie; Great Granddaughter Remi and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Marlene was predeceased in death by her father and mother, her sister Suzanne (Larry) Larson and daughter-in-law Victoria Harty.
A Celebration of Life for Marlene will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN on Tuesday July 12, 202. Visitation at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. A light lunch will be served immediately following the service.
