Marlene J Bastyr

Of Fort Mohave, AZ, formerly of Stillwater, MN.
Passed away on October 15, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by parents Carl and Dorothy Obbarius; husband Ronald J Bastyr, Sr.; and son Ronald J Bastyr, Jr.
Survived by sons Randy (Debbie), Michael (Bonny), Mitchell, Richard (Wendy); and daughter-in-law Laurel Bastyr. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 21-1/2 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Avenue, Stillwater, MN, from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, October 24th. Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25th, with visitation one hour prior, at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 3rd Street S., Stillwater, MN. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice or the American Cancer Society.
