Marlene Nelson, age 88, of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. Marlene was born on January 11, 1932 to Howard and Gertrude Pagel. She was preceded in death by her husband George E. Nelson, father Howard Pagel, mother Gertrude and stepmother Ruth Pagel, brother Pete Pagel, brother David Pagel and sister Jeanette Bird. She is survived by three sons, Gregory (Linda), Jeffrey (Joan), and Douglas (Margaret). She has three grandchildren: John Nelson (Jillian), Lindsay Lilli (Ricky), and Brandon Nelson. She has one step granddaughter Karen Jenson (Kenton). She has four great-grandchildren: Joah and Jace Nelson and Alyssa and Amanda Jenson. Marlene was a long-time member and past president (1981-1982) of the Lake Elmo Fourth District VFW. She was also past president of the Lake Elmo Ladies Auxiliary (1974-1975). She volunteered many hours at the Minneapolis Veteran’s Hospital and she worked at Hick’s Tailoring in Stillwater for many years. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 5th and Willard Street, Stillwater, MN. The Fourth District Ladies Auxiliary will be performing a ritual at 2:00 with the memorial service thereafter. Private interment will be at the Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Fourth District Ladies Auxiliary in loving memory of Marlene Nelson.
